Body of the 56-year-old who jumped off Sea Link recovered

MUMBAI: The Worli police on Tuesday afternoon recovered the body of the 56-year-old Khar businessman who jumped from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) on Monday morning. Coast Guard choppers located the body in the sea near Dadar Chowpatty and it was fished out with the help of Navy divers.

Family members identified the body, which was then sent to KEM Hospital for post-mortem.

His family members told the police that the businessman had met with an accident near Kala Nagar in Bandra East three months ago in which he had suffered head injuries to his head. He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at the time. After the incident, the man started forgetting things. Ever since, he went into depression, the police said. He also had blood pressure and sugar-related issues, which further complicated matters for him, the police officer added.

A few days ago, the man had told his family members that he would prefer to die rather than living with such complications, the police officer said, adding that he had a garment business in South Mumbai, which was also affected after his accident.

“On Sunday night, at the house of his brother-in-law, the businessman’s wife had requested him to advise her husband as he used to regularly talk negatively. On Monday morning, he left the house without telling anyone,” police said.

“He had come in his Hyundai i20 from Khar, parked his car on the Sea Link around 5.30 am and then before the staff could reach him, jumped into the sea,” said Worli senior police inspector, Ravindra Katkar.

The Worli police along with the Indian Navy divers, Coast Guard choppers and local fire brigade started searching for the businessman. The search was stopped on Monday evening and resumed on Tuesday morning.

The businessman is survived by his wife, a 24-year-old son and a 21-year-old daughter.

