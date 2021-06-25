Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khar murder: Victim’s friend gets bail

The sessions court on Friday granted bail to Diya Padalkar, arrested in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Janhvi Kukreja
By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 11:54 PM IST
The sessions court on Friday granted bail to Diya Padalkar, arrested in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Janhvi Kukreja. The court, however, rejected the bail plea of Kukreja’s boyfriend Shree Jogdhankar.

The prosecution has sought a stay on the order granting bail to Padalkar. The court, however, refused, observing that ‘considering that the prosecution case against Padalkar is based on circumstantial evidence, it is not desirable to stay the order.’

Kukreja was found dead on the staircase of a building in Khar on December 31, 2020 She was accompanied by Padalkar and Jogdhankar at a New Year’s Eve party.

Padalkar’s lawyer had argued that she was not involved in the murder. It was also argued that there was no eye-witness nor any evidence against her.

Jogdhankar’s lawyer Mahesh Vaswani had contended that his client was falsely implicated in the case. He also alleged that the police had suppressed CCTV footage of the building where the incident took place. He claimed that they would soon approach the high court for bail.

