Kharghar residents file writ petition against Panvel civic body for wrong taxation

The Kharghar Forum, which was created by Kharghar residents to fight for their own causes, have recently filed a writ petition about the wrong taxation on the residents in the High Court against the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and CIDCO, too, has been made a party to it.

Leena Garad, chairperson of Kharghar Forum, said, “Twenty five different services are provided through CIDCO and service charges are recovered. The Panvel City Municipal Corporation has levied 12% property tax for these services. Under Section 130 and Section 131 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, the corporation has the right to levy property tax only if such services are provided.”

She added that as per Section 99 of the Municipal Corporation Act, a resolution on property tax must be passed every year on or before February 20 and this is known to the administration.

Garad said, “However, no such resolutions have been passed in 2016, 2017, 2018 (excluding 2019) as well as in 2020 and 2021. The municipal commissioner has also agreed in writing in resolution number 118 dated January 17, 2019 that this matter is a serious mistake. Even then, property tax has been imposed on two-and-a half lakh property owners.”

The Kharghar Forum members have claimed that the PCMC authorities have failed to come up to the development expectations of the residents. “Around 80% citizens of the corporation totalling nearly two-and-a-half lakh people are living in the CIDCO Colony area and ever since the establishment of the corporation, no development has been done in this area by the PCMC. Despite this, unjustified property tax has been levied by PCMC retrospectively with effect from October 1, 2016,” Garad said.

The Kharghar Forum had been repeatedly bringing the issue to the notice of the authorities and the administration. “Tax is the government’s right and it can’t be forgone. Tax demanded is as per the rules. The tax has been reduced by 10% till September 30. There is also a 2% rebate for paying taxes online. Citizens should take advantage of this concession and pay taxes as soon as possible,” said commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh.