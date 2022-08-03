Khwaja Yunus custodial death: Prosecution doesn’t want to put four former cops on trial
The special public prosecutor in the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case informed the sessions court on Wednesday that the prosecution would withdraw the application filed in 2018 to add four former police officers as accused.
Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said that they had taken all available material into consideration and also the order of the Bombay high court, which upheld the decision to not grant prosecution sanction against the retired policemen.
“After considering all the aspects we have concluded that this is not a fit case where the four can be called to face prosecution at this stage,” Gharat said, adding the prosecution would make a formal application to this effect in the next hearing scheduled for August 25.
Gharat also informed the court about the Supreme Court order in January, expediting the hearing of the plea for making the four former officers accused and the objections raised by their lawyer.
The then prosecutor, Dhiraj Mirazkar, had in February 2018 filed the plea, requesting the court to summon Praful Bhosale, an encounter specialist, Hemant Desai, Rajaram Vhanmane, and Ashok Khot to face trial for allegedly murdering Khwaja Yunus, an accused in the Ghatkopar bomb blast case of December 2002.
The plea was moved after the prosecution examined key witness Abdul Mateen, who in his testimony mentioned the names of the four retired policemen. Mateen was also an accused in the Ghatkopar blast case.
Mirazkar was removed in April 2018 after the state government claimed that he was not instructed to move this plea.
Yunus, a software engineer working in Dubai, was picked up by police from Parbhani in Marathwada in December 2002 in connection with a bomb blast at Ghatkopar railway station in which two persons were killed and over 50 others were injured.
The prosecution alleged that Yunus was tortured in jail and this led to his death in custody. The police team, which had arrested Yunus, claimed that he escaped after the vehicle in which he was being transported met with an accident near Aurangabad in January 2003.
The state Criminal Investigation Department, which probed the case, had filed a chargesheet against 14 police officials, but the state government did not grant sanction to prosecute 10 of them. Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze and three constables are facing the charge of killing Yunus in their custody.
-
Government school principal in Firozabad suspended for siphoning off ₹11 cr of MDM scheme
A principal of a government-run primary school in Firozabad, who was booked by the vigilance department on July 27 for allegedly siphoning off Rs 11.46 crore of midday meal scheme, was suspended by the basic shiksha adhikari on Wednesday. SP (vigilance) Alok Sharma said a case was lodged against Chandrakant Sharma working as principal at a primary school in Jajupur at Tundla of Firozabad along with a few other employees of the basic education department and banks at the Vigilance Police Station in Agra on July 27.
-
Mangroves along Palm Beach Road in Nerul destroyed, claim greens
More than 10 hectares of mangroves along the Palm Beach Road in Nerul is in need of preservation and conservation as there are repeated instances to destroy these natural habitats, claimed the city environmentalists. The entire Palm Beach Road is 8.4km while the mangroves along 4km are destroyed as CIDCO has not transferred the area to the Forest Department. Furthermore, the mangroves department has not done anything to get the area notified either.
-
BMC shuts down two nursing homes without licence in Kandivali; FIRs against 10 more
A crackdown by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on illegal nursing homes and hospitals in Kandivali has revealed that 12 out of the 13 facilities are operating without a licence. BMC officials said two of them have now been closed while FIRs have been registered against 10 nursing homes, which are still open, and the medical staff employed there. Jeevan Hospital at Thakur Complex has also closed its nursing home operations.
-
RJD to elect new president on Oct 11, all bets on Tejashwi
Ailing former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal will hold its national council meeting to elect a new national president on October 11, according to the schedule of organizational polls announced by the party on Wednesday. Prasad, who is currently recovering from various ailments in New Delhi, has been holding the post of national president since the party's inception in 1997.
-
LNMU probes charges of sexual misconduct against professor
The administration of LN Mithila University in Bihar's Darbhanga has referred a complaint of alleged sexual misconduct against a Hindi professor to the university's Internal Complaint Council, on August 1, following accusations made by a few post-graduate female students, varsity officials aware of the matter said. LNMU registrar Mustaque Ahmad said matter has been already referred to a nine-member Internal Complaint Council, as mandated by UGC, for a probe.
