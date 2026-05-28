Mumbai, Relatives of a woman in Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Thursday alleged that a delay in getting a government ambulance due to an alleged diesel shortage resulted in the death of her unborn child. Kin claim pregnant woman lost child as ambulance had no fuel; minister promises probe

Amid outrage triggered by the claim, State Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar promised that the matter would be probed.

According to the woman's family, they waited for nearly two hours for a government ambulance after she developed labour pain at Jawala Bazar, but were allegedly told that the vehicle could not be deployed due to lack of diesel.

The woman's relatives arranged for a private vehicle and took her to the Government Medical College in Hingoli, where doctors performed a C-section but could not save her baby, they said.

Minister Abitkar said in Nanded that it would be incorrect to conclude that treatment was denied due to the non-availability of diesel, but assured that the incident would be probed.

"If such an incident has occurred, we will conduct an inquiry. There is a budgetary provision for diesel for ambulances, and manpower has also been deployed. If the infrastructure created by us has not been properly utilised for society, an inquiry will be ordered, and action will be taken against those found responsible," he told reporters.

Rohini Khadse, women's wing state president of the NCP , questioned the state government's claim that there was no fuel shortage in Maharashtra and asked "who should be held accountable: the health administration, ambulance staff or the government".

The woman's relatives said her condition was deteriorating continuously when they dialled the 108 and 102 emergency ambulance services for help. They claimed that the staffers told them not to call again "as the vehicle had no diesel".

The family said a 102 ambulance was parked outside the primary health centre in their area, but despite repeated requests, it was allegedly not provided to them.

"We are poor people. How could we arrange a private vehicle immediately during such an emergency? They clearly refused to provide the ambulance, saying there was no diesel. If something had happened to my daughter, too, who would have been responsible?" the woman's mother said.

After waiting for hours, relatives pooled money and hired a private vehicle to take the woman to the Government Medical College in Hingoli, they said.

A relative alleged that by the time the woman reached the hospital, the delay had proved fatal for the unborn child.

After the incident came to light, citizens took to social media to slam the public healthcare system and question emergency medical services in rural Maharashtra.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.