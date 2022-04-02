Kind cops of Malshej Ghat help forest animals quench thirst by provided water

The traffic cops stationed at Malshej Ghat on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route carry several water bottles with them these days not only to quench their own thirst but also to offer it to the animals venturing out on the road from the nearby forests.

Traffic constable Sanjay Ghude, 42, was the first to start this initiative and was spotted by passers-by feeding them water from his own bottles.

Monkeys, langurs, dogs, cats and birds are often found roaming in the ghat and birds especially get heat stroke as they fly high in the sky. Malshej Ghat has a thick forest cover and thus most animals venture out on the roads.

A social worker, Ramesh Harne from Murbad, on his way through the Ghat, spotted Ghude interacting with a monkey and stopped to see what he was doing. He saw Ghude calling the monkey and feeding it water from his own bottle and recorded the video of the cop.

Harne said, “While performing his duty for the people, he also efficiently helps the animals to cope up with the heat. I saw him cajoling the animals to come to him to get water. He ensures that he is gentle and do not scare them. Most people ignore the animals thinking it is the job of the forest department to provide water to them.”

Ghude has been working in these ghats for more than two years and expressed that he knows an animal is thirsty when it is searching for something. He is observant and looks for these signs to know when to offer water to them. He is now helped by other cops working with him and the entire team provides water to the animals.

Ghude said, “Earlier, I was not able to understand why the animals used to venture out on the roads. Gradually, on observing them, I realised that they come out looking for water, especially in October and the summer months. During this time, the watering holes in the forest are dry. However, in this process, most of them meet with accidents. While patrolling in the daytime, apart from work, I started analysing their behaviour and started approaching animals with a bottle of water and sometimes taking a small pot in which I kept water for birds. Every day, we get four to five such animals. Now our team is together doing this work.”

