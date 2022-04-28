Kirit Somaiya moves HC seeking CBI probe into ‘attack’ on him

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday filed a petition in the Bombay high court for quashing the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Bandra police station which he claims was manipulated by the police. Somaiya has also prayed for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged attack on him on April 23 outside Khar police station for a thorough and impartial investigation.

Somaiya also sought an inquiry against the police officers who allegedly manipulated the FIR. Besides, he called for a court-monitored inquiry into the action of police authorities regarding the attack on him at the Khar police station compound.

Somaiya’s petition, filed through advocate Vivekananda Gupta, states that he was “brutally attacked by the workers of a political party, namely Shiv Sena, ruling Maharashtra at present. After the attack on him in Khar Police Station, he sought to lodge an FIR before Bandra Police Station.”

“Somaiya’s detailed statement was recorded by police inspector Rajesh Devre of Bandra police station who lodged a fake and frivolous complaint by manipulating the details of the facts narrated by the Petitioner and also illegally uploaded the same without the signature of Somaiya,” his petition said.

It further stated that he immediately lodged a protest about the falsity in the said complaint and even refused to sign it as it was drafted for the convenience of the alleged political activists of Shiv Sena and the colluding police officers as per the instructions of the higher-ups.

“The act of Devre is not only without following the due process of law but also perpetrated with a malicious intent to interfere with the administration of justice. The FIR dated 23rd April 2022, has been manipulated in a way that the attack on the life of the Petitioner in the compound of Khar Police Station is depicted as a ‘minor incident’ with an aim to absolve themselves from any responsibility of protecting the citizens from threat to their life and also with malicious intent to protect the henchmen of the political party which is currently ruling the state of Maharashtra,” said Somaiya’s petition.

He said the act of the Mumbai Police was in gross violation of the Code of Criminal Procedure and the constitutional guarantees of life and liberty and freedom of speech granted to the citizens of India. Therefore, in advancing the principles of justice and fair play and impartial enquiry, the investigation concerning attacks on the life of the petitioner must be transferred to the CBI.

Somaiya had claimed the day independent MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana were arrested for the controversy relating to reciting of Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, he had gone to meet the officials at Khar police station and while leaving he was stopped by Sena workers who abused him and even pelted stones at his vehicle with an intention to eliminate him.

