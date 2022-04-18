Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Kirit Somaiya questioned for three hours
mumbai news

Kirit Somaiya questioned for three hours

Somaiya had denied the allegations of misappropriating the money raised to save the decommissioned aircraft carrier from being scrapped in 2014
The EOW in past had summoned Somaiya asking him to remain present before the investigators for questioning pertaining to alleged collection of donation between 2013 to 2014 in the name of saving the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 10:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai Former member of parliament and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday appeared before Mumbai police’s Economics Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the cheating case registered against him. He was questioned for three hours.

Somaiya reached the police commissioner’s office in south Mumbai at 11 AM. He left the commissioner’s office shortly after 2 PM during which the EOW recorded his statement. The official said that the EOW may call Somaiya again for questioning. Somaiya had denied the allegations of misappropriating the money raised to save the decommissioned aircraft carrier from being scrapped in 2014. Earlier, the EOW had issued summons to Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya, a day after the Somaiya senior’s pre-arrest bail plea was rejected by the Mumbai sessions court on April 11.

The EOW in past had summoned Somaiya asking him to remain present before the investigators for questioning pertaining to alleged collection of donation between 2013 to 2014 in the name of saving the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, and not depositing the collected fund with the government.

RELATED STORIES

As Somaiya has secured interim protection from the Bombay High Court in this matter, he has now appeared before the EOW officials. Earlier, Somaiya’s anticipatory bail application was rejected by the sessions court. Later, he moved to Bombay HC that gave him interim protection and asked him to join the probe between April 18 and April 21.

Based on a complaint lodged by an ex-serviceman, the Trombay police on April 7 registered an FIR against the Somaiyas for allegedly misappropriating about 57 crore collected through crowdfunding to save decommissioned INS Vikrant from being scrapped and converted into a museum.

The Bombay High Court on April 13 granted interim protection from arrest to Kirit Somaiya.

A single bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai had directed Kirit Somaiya to cooperate with the police’s probe into the case and asked him to “report to the investigation officer in the case for four days, beginning from April 18, between 11 am and 2 pm.”

(with inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP