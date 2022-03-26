Kirit Somaiya visits Dapoli, vows to demolish resort ‘linked’ to Sena’s Anil Parab

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday alleged that the Dapoli police in Ratnagiri district did not allow him to visit Sai Resort and Sea Conch resort, which are allegedly linked to Shiv Sena leaders, in the coastal district. Somaiya, who travelled Dapoli along with BJP supporters, protested inside the police station premises after authorities did not allow him to visit the spot.

Earlier this year, the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) ordered the demolition of Sai Resort and Sea Conch Resort for violation of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 after Somaiya had filed a complaint in the matter.

Somaiya carried a hammer replica and said that his intention is to get the resort demolished. The BJP has alleged that the resort is owned by the state transport minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab, who has denied any connection to the said resort and added that he would move court against the BJP leader for maligning his image.

Somaiya alleged that the Dapoli police did not register an FIR against the resort. The former BJP MP from Mumbai later sat on a dharna in the police station premises.

“The police is not registering the FIR against the resort. Neither is the police allowing us to go to the resort. But we will not budge. We will sit here till we are allowed to go to the spot,” Somaiya told TV channels in Dapoli. He was joined by Nilesh Rane, son of union minister Narayan Rane and former Lok Sabha MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.

Reacting to the allegations, Parab said, “The resort is not owned by me; I have made this clarification time and again. The department concerned has inspected documents regarding this resort. Kirit Somaiya is repeatedly trying to say that the resort is owned by me; he must show documents proving that.”

He further added, “Next week I will file a petition with the High Court stating I am not connected to the resort but still I am linked to it which is damaging my image.”

Sena MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Vinayak Raut, said: “There is no need for any conspiracy by Sena or the police (as alleged by Somaiya). He (Somaiya) has created a law and order situation in that area by going in huge numbers. [BJP legislator] Nitesh Rane had made similar claims two days [in the state assembly]. Somaiya’s allegations are nothing but an attempt to create a perception against the state government.”

Questioning his visit and intent to visit the spot, Parab asked if Somaiya was a civic official with the authority to demolish the resort. “Is he a municipal worker to go there and demolish it? The authorities have the right to take action against any unauthorised building. I dare him to demolish it. Kirit Somaiya has vitiated the atmosphere, the locals are scared. Hotel owners from there have filed a complaint with the police,” Parab told media in Mumbai.

Over the past year, Somaiya has been alleging financial misdoings by the Sena leaders and ministers. Sena leader Sanjay Raut, earlier this month, alleged that Somaiya and his son Neil were beneficiaries of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) scam.