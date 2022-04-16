Kirit Somaiya: Why was no action taken against Pravin Kalme?

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday questioned inaction against Pravin Kalme against whom an FIR has been filed by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) for allegedly stealing government documents from the office.

The BJP leader alleged that Kalme, who runs an NGO named ‘Earth’, was an associate of state housing minister Jitendra Awhad.

Somaiya said, “Some days ago, I spoke about Pravin Kalme, who worked with Jitendra Awhad. Kalme was Awhad’s Sachin Waze. Today, Pravin Kalme is absconding. Why has the Uddhav Thackeray government not taken action against him? Has he fled the country, and who assisted him to flee? Why was he not declared absconding?”

Speaking to a regional news channel, Kalme said that in June 2020, he had highlighted that there was a scam in the SRA buildings which led to revenue losses. “The minister (Awhad) had given orders to CEO SRA for joint inspection of the files. Kirit Somaiya and the developer of the building were connected. The inspection was cancelled later; we challenged it in the Bombay high court. The building was built on a recreation ground (RG) plot and the title of the plot was not clear. Somaiya has levelled a serious allegation against me to save the building,” he told the news channel.

Kalme said that he was in the Middle East, but he was not absconding and was travelling due to his work. “It is hilarious that the person, who was underground a few days ago, is asking that I should be declared absconding,” he said and added that he would return to India after his NGO work is completed.