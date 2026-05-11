Roha , Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Monday said the Konkan region is the backbone of the state's development and pledged to carry forward the development vision of her late husband Ajit Pawar.

Konkan backbone of Maharashtra's progress, says Sunetra Pawar; recalls Ajit Pawar's love for region

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Addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stones for multiple projects in Roha-Ashtami Municipal Council area in Raigad district, the NCP president said Konkan was a "devbhoomi" built through the hard work and resilience of its people.

"Konkan is the backbone of Maharashtra's development. True development is not limited to cement roads, but lies in bringing economic prosperity to people's lives and ensuring their happiness," she said.

Recalling Ajit Pawar's deep affection for the coastal region, Sunetra Pawar said he had always stood firmly for Konkan and shared a close bond with its people.

"He loved the people of Konkan immensely. As his life partner, I know how deeply attached he was to this region," she said while assuring that her own affection for Konkan would remain as strong as that of her late husband.

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{{^usCountry}} Pawar also said she would pay special attention to the constituency represented by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, whom she described as her daughter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pawar also said she would pay special attention to the constituency represented by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, whom she described as her daughter. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} NCP state president and MP Sunil Tatkare, while paying tribute to Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on January 28, said the late stalwart's leadership and vision would continue to guide the party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NCP state president and MP Sunil Tatkare, while paying tribute to Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on January 28, said the late stalwart's leadership and vision would continue to guide the party. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "No one can become another Dada, but we will continue to work with the farsighted vision he gave us," Tatkare said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "No one can become another Dada, but we will continue to work with the farsighted vision he gave us," Tatkare said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He described Ajit Pawar as a development-oriented leader who had shown particular concern for Konkan and Raigad district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He described Ajit Pawar as a development-oriented leader who had shown particular concern for Konkan and Raigad district. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tatkare recalled that Ajit Pawar had rushed to assist the region with a special package after Cyclone Nisarga and had personally reached out to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tatkare recalled that Ajit Pawar had rushed to assist the region with a special package after Cyclone Nisarga and had personally reached out to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic. {{/usCountry}}

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Tatkare said several infrastructure projects were planned for Raigad and expressed confidence that Sunetra Pawar would return later this year to inaugurate the projects whose foundation stones were laid during the event.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare became emotional while remembering Ajit Pawar, saying the party considered itself fortunate to have had a leader like him and that his affection for Raigad would continue to inspire them.

The projects launched included flood protection walls and river conservation works along the Kundalika river, development of a food street at the Kundalika River Conservation Garden, modernisation of the late Dattajirao Tatkare Blood Bank, installation of a "Shivsrishti" sculpture created by students of Sir J. J. School of Art, and renovation of the devotees' accommodation at Shri Dhavir Maharaj Temple.

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Earlier, Sunetra Pawar paid floral tributes at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and offered prayers at the temple. Senior NCP leaders, local representatives, party workers and district officials were present at the event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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