Mangaluru, The Dakshina Kannada district Police district have found that a 16-year-old girl's claim of an attempted kidnapping and knife attack on her was "fabricated", with investigators concluding that she caused superficial injuries to herself and staged the incident as she wanted to move to a college in Mangaluru city and ensure her parents secured her admission there. K'taka teen's abduction claim false, injuries self-inflicted: Police

The episode came to light on February 9 within the Belthangady police station limits, around 57 km from Mangaluru, after the junior college student alleged she was targeted by unidentified men travelling in a car.

In her complaint, the girl told police that the occupants of a mini van tried to forcibly drag her inside near Kasaba village, while she was heading towards Belthangady around 8.15 am. She claimed she was attacked with a knife when she resisted.

A passerby who had noticed the girl standing alone by the roadside in distress, with minor bleeding injuries on her shoulder and finger brought her home at her request. He subsequently informed police that he had not seen any suspicious vehicle in the area.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage from multiple locations but found no evidence supporting the girl's version. A medical examination further indicated that the wounds were superficial and seemed self-inflicted, officials said.

"Based on the footage and medical opinion, we questioned her again. She later admitted the incident was staged," a police release stated here on Wednesday.

According to police, the girl told investigators she fabricated the story because she wanted to move to a college in Mangaluru city.

Authorities said further procedural action is being taken.

