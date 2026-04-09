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Kumbh Mela: NGT stays tree-felling in Nashik till Apr 28; mayor defends move

Kumbh Mela: NGT stays tree-felling in Nashik till Apr 28; mayor defends move

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 04:27 pm IST
PTI |
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Nashik, The Pune bench of the National Green Tribunal has stayed till April 28 tree-felling for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar.

Kumbh Mela: NGT stays tree-felling in Nashik till Apr 28; mayor defends move

The decision came during the hearing on the petition of Nashik-based environmentalist Manish Baviskar on Tuesday. The NGT asked the Nashik Municipal Corporation to present its side during the next hearing on April 28.

Nashik Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke on Thursday said the NMC would present its side, adding that the decision to fell trees as part of the mega event and due to rise in the number of road accidents was not a sudden one but has been taken considering all aspects.

Environment-friendly measures in compliance with Supreme Court directives are being taken during this process, Aher-Adke claimed.

"In view of the growing traffic congestion, series of accidents and forthcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, expansion of roads is inevitable and conservation of trees has also been given preference while doing this," she said.

The Kumbh Mela here will take place over a period of 28 months from October 31, 2026 till July 24, 2028.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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