Nashik, The Pune bench of the National Green Tribunal has stayed till April 28 tree-felling for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar.

Kumbh Mela: NGT stays tree-felling in Nashik till Apr 28; mayor defends move

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The decision came during the hearing on the petition of Nashik-based environmentalist Manish Baviskar on Tuesday. The NGT asked the Nashik Municipal Corporation to present its side during the next hearing on April 28.

Nashik Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke on Thursday said the NMC would present its side, adding that the decision to fell trees as part of the mega event and due to rise in the number of road accidents was not a sudden one but has been taken considering all aspects.

Environment-friendly measures in compliance with Supreme Court directives are being taken during this process, Aher-Adke claimed.

"In view of the growing traffic congestion, series of accidents and forthcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, expansion of roads is inevitable and conservation of trees has also been given preference while doing this," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} "Since the last few years, the number of accidents in the city have increased considerably. As many as 31 citizens lost their lives and 23 received injuries between 2015-2019. As per the police record, 46 citizens lost their lives. This is very serious and immediate measures need to be taken for the safety of citizens," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Since the last few years, the number of accidents in the city have increased considerably. As many as 31 citizens lost their lives and 23 received injuries between 2015-2019. As per the police record, 46 citizens lost their lives. This is very serious and immediate measures need to be taken for the safety of citizens," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Moreover, some 12-15 crore devotees are expected to visit Nashik for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela, Aher-Adke added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, some 12-15 crore devotees are expected to visit Nashik for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela, Aher-Adke added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The tree-felling issue has witnessed stringent opposition from a large section of Nashik residents. Several of them began a protest on Monday after the NMC started cutting trees along Gangapur Road to widen the arterial route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tree-felling issue has witnessed stringent opposition from a large section of Nashik residents. Several of them began a protest on Monday after the NMC started cutting trees along Gangapur Road to widen the arterial route. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Incidentally, there are also posters at the site supporting the decision to cut trees. Several residents said trees are very important but the ones that cause a risk to the lives of people must be felled for the sake of development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Incidentally, there are also posters at the site supporting the decision to cut trees. Several residents said trees are very important but the ones that cause a risk to the lives of people must be felled for the sake of development. {{/usCountry}}

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The Kumbh Mela here will take place over a period of 28 months from October 31, 2026 till July 24, 2028.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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