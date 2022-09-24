Labourer crushed under material lift trolley at under-construction bldg

Mumbai: A site supervisor and a contractor were booked for negligence after a 30-year-old labourer was killed when a material lift trolley crashed on him from the 15th floor of an under-construction building in Borivali West.

The case registered against the two accused are not taking necessary precautions.

The victim identified as Abhimanyu Sethi, was a native of Odisha and stayed with his brother.

The incident took place at an under-construction building in Shimpoli where slab work was in progress on 15th floor. Sethi’s brother, who works at the same site and who is the complainant in the case, said the trolley was used to carry material to the floor where work was going on. The lift site supervisor and contractor were present on the 14th floor as the trolley ascended to the 15th floor.

On September 21, Sethi’s uncle was cutting some steel rods and while the deceased was at work nearby when he heard a loud sound at 6.45 pm. After he rushed to the spot, he found the trolley had collapsed crushing Sethi underneath.

The deceased suffered severe head injuries after the trolley broke loose. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“We have booked four people for negligence and are investigating further,” said a police officer from Borivali police station.