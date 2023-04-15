25-year-old labourer dies at demolition site

MUMBAI: A 25-year-old labourer died on Thursday after a portion of a wall collapsed on him during demolition work in a school and junior college in Govandi. The police have registered a case against the contractor for causing death by negligence and for not taking adequate safety measures at the site.

The incident occurred around 11 am on Thursday when the labourer, Aktar Sakim Sabji, 25, sustained severe injuries while working at the site of demolition of an old building in Nurul Islam Urdu High School and Junior College of Arts, Science and Commerce. He was demolishing a wall whose portion collapsed on him. He was removed from the rubble and rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, said a police official of Shivaji Nagar police station.

According to the police, Sabji, a native of Malada district of West Bengal, had come to Mumbai a year back. He was living with his relatives in Chembur. Shaikh Rubel Shaikh Alim, a Kurla resident, had taken the contract for the demolition and had brought many people from his native place for the work. Sabji was also brought by him.

A police official said Alim had not provided any safety equipments like helmets etc to the labourers. The deceased had sustained grievous injuries on his chest and head and died in the hospital, he added.