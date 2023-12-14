Labourer falls to death in under-construction building

A 22-year-old labourer died after he fell from the eighth floor of an under-construction building in Andheri East on Sunday, police said and added they have booked the contractor for causing death by negligence.

According to the police, the incident occurred when Debashish Roy was working with other labourers on the eighth floor of the building located at Nagardas Road. There was no source of light available to them, the FIR said.

“When he was passing over the cement for plastering to another worker, Roy lost his balance and fell down the safety duct of the building. He was taken to a hospital by other workers, but he lost his life while undergoing treatment,” an officer from Andheri police station said.

When a police team went to the site after the incident was reported to them, they found that there was no safety net over the duct. “This, and there being insufficient lighting despite the workers working late into the night meant that the contractor was at fault, prima facie,” the officer added.

The contractor on the site, Iqbal Punjabi, was booked under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.