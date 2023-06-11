Labourer hammers co-worker to death, sits with body for entire night

Mumbai: Two labourers, who were pulling a night shift at a printing press in Borivali East, got into a fight in the early hours of Saturday, after which one of them allegedly smashed the other’s head with a hammer. The accused, identified as Rampukar Sahni, 30, was too stunned to act or move and sat with the body for the rest of the night.

Sahni was arrested on Saturday morning. The incident took place around 12.30am on Saturday when Sahni and the victim, Ajitsingh Sahni, 33 were working in a printing press at Decipads, Borivali East, police officials, said, adding that the two men were always at loggerheads, as Rampukar would often say hurtful things to the deceased Ajitsingh.

“In a similar episode on Saturday night, Rampukar taunted Ajitsingh about the lack of career prospects and progression for him as a kadiya. Things got heated and the two came to blows. Rampukar first attacked Ajitsingh with a knife, and later used a hammer that they were using for work to hit him on the head,” said an officer from Kasturba Marg police station.

After the accused realised what had happened, he was too stunned to act or move, he said, adding, “He sat in the shop with the body of Ajitsingh for the entire night. In the morning, he called his family members in his hometown – a village in Uttar Pradesh – and informed them about the incident. The family members then called one of their relatives living in Mumbai and the relative, in turn, called the police control room and informed the police about the incident.”

He added that a police team was dispatched and Rampurkar was arrested from the spot. He was produced before a court and remanded in police custody.

