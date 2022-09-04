Lack of access roads to health centre costs newborn’s life

Bhiwandi A 23-year-old pregnant tribal woman lost her child after she had to be carried in a bedsheet to the health care centre due to a lack of access roads in Dharmipada, Dhigashi village in Bhiwandi.

Darshana Farale complained of labour pains on September 1 at around 9 am. Due to a lack of access roads to the health centre, about eight to 10 villagers carried her on a bedsheet through hilly terrain, filled with puddles to health care centre. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The village, with about 100 families, is 1.5km away from the health care centre. The villagers claim that they have been asking the authorities for roads for the last 10 years, however, their pleas fell on deaf ears.

“It takes at least 30-45 minutes to cross the pathway and reach the health centre. On Thursday, when we heard Darshana screaming, we immediately decided to take her to the hospital. We held a bedsheet like a hammock and asked her to lie down. Halfway to the centre, she gave birth. We tried rushing the bay to the hospital but there was no response from the infant,” said Aadesh Rayat, a resident of the village.

Rayat further said that when they realised that the baby was no more, they carried the mother and child back home. “Darshana’s condition was also bad. There was no help from the health department even after informing them about the incident. The health department staff visited her house the next day and took Darshana for further post-partum treatment,” he added.

Darshana lives with her husband and two kids. Villagers said, last year, an elderly woman had to be carried in a similar fashion when she had an injury.

“If access roads are not built, more people will die due to emergencies. It’s our request to the government to help us with basic roads soon to save lives,” pleaded another villager.

