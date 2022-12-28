Lack of space, dismantled debris stall Carnac Bridge reconstruction

Mumbai: The BMC’s reconstruction of the 150-year-old Carnac Bunder bridge has hit a major roadblock due to non-availability of land to rebuild it and also due to Central Railway’s (CR) alleged tardiness in removing scrap material from the site. The project is now unlikely to meet its 19-month deadline as per the civic body.

The Carnac Bunder Road Over Bridge (ROB) was dismantled by CR on November 20. According to the BMC, however, several structures present at the site are posing a major hindrance in the reconstruction. “There is no space available because of the presence of a temple, a gymnasium, police chowkies and a BEST substation on the east and west side of the bridge,” said a civic official from the bridges department. “We have been trying to get those structures removed for a year and a half, and they are now a major hurdle. Unless they are demolished and rehabilitated, Carnac Bridge cannot be reconstructed.”

The other major problem faced by the BMC is that CR, after dismantling the bridge, has omitted to remove the scrap material, which is still lying on site. Hindustan Times is in possession of a letter sent by the BMC to CR on December 23, stating this. “This inordinate delay is not on account of this office, and the BMC shouldn’t be held responsible for the same. …You are once again requested to shift and remove all the released materials from the approaches on the west side and hand over the site in the presence of RITES Ltd officials appointed on site,” states the BMC in the letter.

The letter adds that the BMC had already informed CR on December 12 that the NOC for dismantling had expired on December 21, but to date, the Railways had not vacated the approaches on the west side. On account of this and the ensuing non-availability of land for work, it adds, the reconstruction has been delayed from November 21 to December 23 and further.

When contacted, Shivaji Sutar, chief PRO, CR, claimed that the entire material on the east side and 90 to 95 per cent of the material on the west side had been removed. “The remaining five to ten percent will be removed today,” he said. “It is not affecting any movement anywhere.”

CR demolished the Carnac Bunder bridge, situated between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Masjid Bunder on November 20.Pulling down the 150-year-old bridge with huge steel girders was a mammoth task. Fifty gas cutters and four cranes were used during the process.

Deployment of multiple large-capacity cranes and other machinery with extensive manpower of over 500 persons facilitated the expeditious completion of the assignment and saved the Railways about 900 hours of future blocks.