Lake levels at 97 per cent, water stock to last Mumbai a year

Mumbai is unlikely to have any water cuts for the next one year as the water level in the seven lakes crossed the 97% mark on Monday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has adequate water stock for the next 365 days. However, the final decision on water cuts is taken annually on October 1 post withdrawal of monsoon.

Of the seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city, four— Tulsi, Vihar, Tansa and Modak Sagar — have already overflown once this monsoon. According to BMC’s data, the livestock of water is 100% in Modak Sagar, Tulsi and Vihar, and Tansa is 99%. The seven lakes that supply water to the city are located in Mumbai as well as neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts.

This year, between July 16 and July 23, the catchment areas of the lakes received a maximum of its stock. On July 17, the overall water level in seven lakes was just 17% and the BMC was considering announcing a water cut. However, by July 22, water level crossed the 50% mark, followed by 60% on July 24 and 70% on July 28. On September 13, the water level was 97.72% in the seven lakes. Last year, on September 13, the water level was 97.87%, and it was 98.30% in 2019.

Bhatsa dam in Thane which supplies 55% of the total annual water requirement of the city has 98% water stock, which was 97% last year at this time. In case of Upper Vaitarna, water level is 93% as of Monday. Last year at this time, the level stood at 98%. Middle Vaitarna has 95% of water stock as opposed to 96% last year at this time.

The seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems —Vaitarna system which supplies to the western suburbs and the island city, and Bhatsa system which supplies to the eastern suburbs.

The civic body supplies 3,850 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand for 4,200 million litres. In order to meet the shortfall, the BMC has been exploring several ways. Around two months ago, the civic body signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an Israel-based firm for the city’s first desalination project at Manori in Malad. Under this project, the BMC plans to turn seawater into drinking water, and the pilot project is expected to be ready by 2025.