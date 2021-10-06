Lakhimpur Kheri incident: MVA calls for Maharashtra Bandh on October 11

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition partners on Wednesday called a strike in Maharashtra on October 11 to protest against the killings in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. The announcement was made by the Nationalist Congress Party chief Jayant Patil.

The decision from the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress - all members of the MVA coalition - comes a day after the Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a short meeting regarding the incident.

Following his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Raut said that a unified opposition is necessary for the country. “I met Rahul Gandhi. I have also held discussions with him on the Lakhimpur incident. A united opposition is very important for the country and to save democracy,” Raut said.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra cabinet passed a resolution expressing regret over the death of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. The lawmakers also stood in silence as a mark of respect in the legislative assembly.

The Shiv Sena has criticised the Modi-led government for not paying attention to the demands raised by the farmers. In its editorial Saamana, the party said that the BJP-led government illegally detained Priyanka Gandhi and wanted to know why she was being held from visiting the family of the victims.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis came out in support of the Yogi Adityanath-led government and said that the UP government is capable of investigating the case on its own.

“The UP government is capable of investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The MVA government should look at the plight of farmers in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.

Four farmers died in Sunday’s violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. Four other people - two BJP workers, a journalist and Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra’s driver - were lynched by the farmers who were protesting against the three farm laws and the visit of the Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister KP Maurya at a nearby village.