Last service on Mumbai metro rail routes 2A and 7 to be at 11pm, says MMRDA

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Thursday said the last service on metro rail lines 2A and 7 will be at 11pm instead of the current 10:30pm from November 11.

The number of services on the metro corridor will increase to 257. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At present 253 services are being operated between Gundavli and Andheri West on Metro routes 2A and 7 on weekdays from 5:55 am to 10:30 pm at an interval of 7.5 to 10.5 minutes, the planning authority said.

"Due to extended metro timings, the number of services on the metro corridor will increase to 257. After 10 pm, two additional metro trips each will be operated between Dahisar West to Gundavli and between Dahanukarwadi and Andheri West," it said.

"There was a demand to extend timings on this route during Diwali, but it has now been decided to extend this time permanently. Mumbai Metro is a sustainable and safe public transport system," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also chairman of MMRDA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON