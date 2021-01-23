Law and order state subject: Sharad Pawar on Centre providing Y security to Maharashtra MP Narayan Rane

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday took potshots at the Centre for providing security to Rajya Sabha (RS) parliamentarian from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Narayan Rane and said the Centre’s intervention into the issue is surprising as law and order is a state subject.

The state government had recently scaled down or completely scrapped the security cover of many leaders. Rane’s security cover was completely removed. He was earlier being provided the Y-plus category. Following the state’s move, the Union home ministry decided to provide the Y-security cover to the former chief minister.

“It is the Centre’s right to do so but going by the Constitutional provisions, law and order is a state subject. So after the state took a decision pertaining to law and order, there was no reason for the Centre to intervene,” Pawar said.

Justifying the changes in the security cover, the NCP chief said, “Based on threat perception, the state home department officials recommend the Maharashtra government to provide a particular category of security to a person. Even the security of state minister Sanjay Bansode was reduced. During the previous Devendra Fadnavis regime, my security cover was also reduced but we never complained. The Centre’s intervention in the state’s matter is surprising.”

The veteran leader also reiterated that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government – comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – would complete its five-year term and attempts to dislodge it won’t succeed.

“I have no doubt that the government will complete its five years. Attempts to dislodge the government have been going on since day one from Delhi as well in Mumbai, but it won’t make any impact,” Pawar said.

He also confirmed his participation in the farmers’ agitation in Mumbai on Monday.

“The farmers’ groups have invited all those who have extended support to their agitation. NCP too, has supported their agitation against the three farm laws. I have accepted their proposal,” Pawar said.

The state unit of BJP has criticised the former Union agriculture minister and said Pawar would be agitating against himself.

“Pawar was the one who was insisting for reforms in agriculture laws and now he will be holding a protest against the same legislations. This means he will be undertaking an agitation against himself,” said BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye.