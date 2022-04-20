Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Lawyers association files contempt petition against Sanjay Raut
Lawyers association files contempt petition against Sanjay Raut

Raut questioned the judiciary over the anticipatory bail granted to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya in a fund misappropriation case
Published on Apr 20, 2022 02:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The Indian Bar Association (IBA) has filed a petition in the Bombay high court seeking contempt proceedings against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for questioning the judiciary over the anticipatory bail granted to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya in a fund misappropriation case.

Ishwarlal Agarwal, the IBA working president who filed the petition, said Raut levelled several false, scandalous, and contemptuous allegations against the judges of the court and the entire judicial system.

The petition said Somaiya exposed several frauds committed by leaders and ministers close to Raut. It added in some cases, the allegations are against Raut and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“It is evident that the contemnors were expecting the arrest of Somaiya. However, the Bombay high court granted him interim anticipatory bail. Due to this Raut got annoyed and started making false, scandalous, and defamatory allegations against the entire judiciary saying that people have lost faith in the judiciary.”

