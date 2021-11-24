LED lights to illuminate Cuffe Parade footpaths soon

A ray of hope for the residents of Cuffe Parade, apprehensive to walk at night- as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking will soon set up a unique LED lighting system in the stretch, which will illuminate pavements and the road.

The officials said that the project is being funded and sanctioned by the BMC while it is being executed by the engineers of BEST. A senior officer from BEST informed that the planning work was being done by them which was later authorised by the BMC.

“We have set up 30 poles adjoining the road at Captain Prakash Pethe Marg in Cuffe Parade. Our primary objective was to set up 41 poles however some of these poles couldn’t be set up as metro works were ongoing,” the official said.

The project is being proposed and backed by BJP corporators Harshita Narwekar and Makarand Narwekar. Speaking to HT, Harshita said that residents approached her urging them to take action about the pavements which remains dark after sunset and to make them more pedestrian-friendly.

“All of the existing lights are directed towards the road which is why the pavements are dark and people feel apprehensive to walk on them,” Harshita shared.

Makarand Narwekar said that these lights will be implemented throughout the entire ‘A’ ward in a phased manner. “I don’t think that this unique kind of lighting exists anywhere else in the city. Illuminating the footpaths will not just encourage pedestrians to walk on them which will also improve the flow of traffic,” said Makarand.

A resident - Haresh Hathiramani who has been living in this area since 1975 said that these lights were much needed as there have been cases of theft and robbery earlier in the Cuffe Parade area. “Being a commercial district, most of the areas in the entire Cuffe Parade neighbourhood becomes deserted at night, due to which there have been frequent cases of robbery and theft before,” said Hathiramani.

