Lightning kills teen at Juhu beach during Visarjan

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 30, 2023 07:48 AM IST

A 16-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning while helping with immersions at Juhu beach in Mumbai. The city has been experiencing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Mumbai: On Thursday evening, while helping out at the immersions at Juhu beach, 16-year-old Hasan Yusuf Shaikh, died after lightning struck him at Juhu beach.

Police officials said Shaikh, the son of daily wage labourers from Vakola, was at the Juhu beach to help out during visarjan. “He had immersed a few idols and was back on the beach when lightning struck at 3.30 pm. We have registered an accidental death report,” said assistant commissioner of police Mahesh Mugutrao.

According to BMC officials, Shaikh was rescued by the Drishti lifeguard and rushed to Cooper hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A local eyewitness said that when the lightning struck, his clothes got charred and he fell to the ground.

The IMD on Tuesday had issued a yellow alert for Wednesday and Thursday across Mumbai Metropolitan Region indicating heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds. On Thursday, various parts of the city witnessed heavy thunderstorms and lightning.

Between 8am on Thursday to 8am on Friday, the western suburbs received 25.52mm rainfall, eastern suburbs 25.15 mm and island city received 9.59mm rainfall. The city remained under yellow alert on Friday and will continue to remain under yellow alert on Saturday.

