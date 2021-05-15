Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Liquid medical oxygen, cylinders arrive at Mumbai port from Kuwait
Liquid medical oxygen, cylinders arrive at Mumbai port from Kuwait

External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi expressed gratitude to the government of Kuwait for the much-needed oxygen to help ease pressure on the health infrastructure of the country.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 03:06 PM IST
An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft airlifted three oxygen containers to Kuwait for recharging and subsequent return by sea.(ANI photo/ Representative image)

Kuwaiti ship arrived at Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai on Saturday, carrying three semi-trailers of Liquid Medical Oxygen (25 metric tonnes each) and 1000 oxygen cylinders on board, to help India combat the coronavirus pandemic.

External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi expressed gratitude to the government of Kuwait for the much-needed oxygen to help ease pressure on the health infrastructure of the country.

"Taking forward historical ties of friendship. Kuwaiti ship arrives at Nhava Sheva Mumbai (India). 3 semi-trailers of LMO (25 MT each) and 1000 O2 cylinders onboard. Grateful to H.H. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the Amir of the State of Kuwait & government of Kuwait," EAM spokesperson tweeted.

Meanwhile, an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft airlifted three oxygen containers to Kuwait for recharging and subsequent return by sea.

"An IL-76 airlifted three oxygen containers to Kuwait for recharging & subsequent return by sea. Airlift of 8 x containers by C-17s to Qatar is underway. The air-sea logistics supply chain ops will make medical oxygen available in reduced timelines," IAF tweeted.

Last week, a shipment of 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies from Kuwaiti reached India to help the country fight the deadly second wave of virus

"Deepening our fraternal ties of friendship. Thank Kuwait for shipment of 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies that arrived today," Bagchi tweeted.

India is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus that resulted in increased demand for medical oxygen, beds in hospitals and life-saving drugs.

India reported 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases, and 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. It has the second-highest cases of infection in the world. (ANI)

