List steps to address jab booking problems faced by Mumbaiites: HC to state

The Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as to why the authorities were unable to provide vaccination booking options for more than a day to city residents, while other districts, including Kolhapur, Hingoli, and Nashik, were offering week or month-long vaccination slots.

The HC query was prompted after the petitioner apprised the bench that due to the one-day booking option, which was getting filled up within minutes of being made available on the booking portal, city residents were unable to ascertain when they would be getting the jab. The court also asked the authorities to consider and respond to the six suggestions submitted by the petitioner to streamline the vaccination process.

A division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni while hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Yogeeta Vanzara through advocate Jamsheed Master was informed that vaccination booking portal CoWIN was giving slots only for a day, and as there was no fixed time for booking, citizens were facing problems in getting an appointment. In light of this problem, the petition sought a separate portal for booking slots in government and civic-run hospital for Mumbai.

Master informed the bench that as per its directions on June 2, the petitioner had prepared a list of suggestions for the Centre and state government which included making available a weekly plan for vaccination, opening of booking slots at fixed time, monitoring of vaccination centres by city task force or ward health officers and walk-in facility for economically backward persons or those without smart phones. It is also suggested that technical experts and system specialists from IIT-Bombay be roped in to ensure vaccination facilities are being offered to marginalised and underprivileged communities and walk-in facility for persons between the age of 18 to 44 years having comorbidities was conducted smoothly.

Master submitted that in parts of the state, vaccination slots were made available well in advance, at times a week or month prior, and urged that the same be done in Mumbai as well.

Senior Counsel Anil Sakhare for BMC submitted that the vaccination quota is allocated by the state government and the civic authority can arrange a weekly programme only if it receives weekly quota in advance.

However, additional government pleader Geeta Shastri for the state informed the bench that allocating weekly quota was subject to availability of stocks of jabs.

After hearing the submissions, the bench observed that administrative decisions should be left to the local authorities and the state should look into the suggestions. “If the state feels that some of the suggestions are workable, it does not need to wait for court orders to implement them,” said the bench.

Seeking an affidavit in reply to the suggestions made by petitioner from the state, HC posted further hearing to June 17.

The bench also asked authorities to address issues raised in other PILs including lack of awareness and access to vaccination in rural areas, steps for vaccinating mentally ill persons, sex workers and transgender persons and those not having requisite documents like identity cards for getting jabs.