Local train services affected for 12 hours due to Matunga derailment

MUMBAI: Local train services on main Central Railways (CR) between CSMT and Kalyan remain affected for around 12 hours after three coaches of a mail train derailed on Friday night.

No one was reported injured in the accident. About 10 long-distance trains were cancelled and several trains rescheduled.

At 9.45 pm on Friday night, three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near the Matunga railway station. According to the railway officials, the accident took place when the Gadgad Express exited the station though the signal was red. Railway officials call it signal passed at danger, or SPAD.

The Gadgad Express hit the Dadar-Puducherry Express, which had also left around the same time. Because the trains hadn’t picked up speed, the damage was minimal.

A senior Central Railway official said an inquiry into the accident has been ordered, adding that prima facie, a human error was the likely cause.

Around 300 to 400 railway personnel were deployed at the accident site to get the coaches back on the tracks till around 11.30am on Saturday. An official said, “One of the three coaches that derailed was re-railed in night hours but the remaining took time as there were technical challengers due to OHE wire poles.”

Due to the derailment, local train services were briefly suspended between the CSMT and Dadar railway station. As overhead wires are shutdown owing to the derailment, local trains on Central Railway are operating with delays.

According to railway officials, slow lines between CSMT and Kalyan were made operational by 10.45pm. The up fast line between Kalyan and CSMT was made operational at around 8.30am on Saturday morning and by noon on Saturday, down fast line was made operational and services were pushed towards normalcy.

However, several slow and fast trains were running at a delay of 15 to 20 minutes and there was crowding at several suburban stations on Saturday morning.n

The Central Railway also ran bus services from Thane and Mulund towards CSMT to reduce the pressure on the suburban railway station. Crowding was reported at several stations such as Kalyan, Dombivali, Thane and Mulund.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer tweeted, “Restoration work has been completed and first train on affected down fast line 22159 CSMT- Chennai passing Matunga station at 1.10pm All lines are restored.”