3 coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derail near Matunga; no injuries reported

Three rear end coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near Matunga railway station at around 9:45 pm on Friday. No injury was reported in the incident, Central Railways chief public relation officer Shivaji Sutar said.



According to the railway officials, prima facie the derailment took place due to signal passed at danger (SPAD) when it was red for the Gadgad Express that departed from platform no 7 and the Dadar-Puducherry Express that left from Platform No.5. Due to SPAD, the train hit the Express. The senior Central Railway officials said the preliminary probe said it was a human error.

Due to the derailment, local train services were briefly suspended between the CSMT and Dadar railway station. As overhead wires are shutdown owing to the derailment, local trains on Central Railway are operating with delays.

Later, local train services resumed between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT)- Dadar on the slow railway line. Fast train services were still not operational.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON