3 coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derail near Matunga; no injuries reported
Three rear end coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near Matunga railway station at around 9:45 pm on Friday. No injury was reported in the incident, Central Railways chief public relation officer Shivaji Sutar said.
According to the railway officials, prima facie the derailment took place due to signal passed at danger (SPAD) when it was red for the Gadgad Express that departed from platform no 7 and the Dadar-Puducherry Express that left from Platform No.5. Due to SPAD, the train hit the Express. The senior Central Railway officials said the preliminary probe said it was a human error.
Due to the derailment, local train services were briefly suspended between the CSMT and Dadar railway station. As overhead wires are shutdown owing to the derailment, local trains on Central Railway are operating with delays.
Later, local train services resumed between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT)- Dadar on the slow railway line. Fast train services were still not operational.
-
New Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh cross100-mark after 34 days
LUCKNOW: The number of fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 100-mark on Friday, after a gap of 34 days. On March 11, there were 117 new Covid cases and on March 12 the state had reported 90 new cases. Since then, new cases kept declining and touched a low of 14 on April 11. But in the past three days, there has been sharp rise. Only 2 patients recovered during the day.
-
Delhi Police probes complaint of against man posing as PMO official
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday said the authorities received a complaint regarding forgery, impersonation and identity fraud of an office bearer at the Prime Minister's Office. The Delhi top cop shared a screenshot of a mail with the sender having email address of initials PMO asking designer Kunal Merchant to design a table for PM Modi. The alleged mail also referred to a contact number which was blurred later.
-
Zone 4 residents show the way, tell PMC to adopt chronic garbage spots
The residents of zone 4, frustrated with the working of the Pune Municipal Corporation, have given a clarion call to the authorities to get their act together and adopt a chronic garbage spot in the area. For the past year, a group of volunteers working under the banner, Pune Waste Warriors' has been constantly complaining to the authorities about the garbage lying around in some of the main chowks of the area.
-
NDPS court acquits Nigerian national due to faulty police probe
Mumbai: A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court last week acquitted a Nigerian national prosecuted for alleged possession of 200 grams of cocaine in November 2017. The accused, 29-year-old Kedrick Odo Bartho, was arrested on November 11, 2017, from Andheri (west) purportedly with cocaine weighing 200 grams. A trap was set up and Bartho was searched in front of independent panch witnesses. Upon search, the police found the drugs with him.
-
North Indians living in Mumbai for generations are Mumbaikars: Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: In a bid to woo north Indian voters ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that people from the community who have been living in Mumbai for the last three to four generations are now Mumbaikars. Fadnavis inaugurated the newly constructed Babu RN Singh Guest House, situated at Uttar Bharatiya Sangh Bhavan in Bandra East.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics