Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 3 coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derail near Matunga; no injuries reported
mumbai news

3 coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derail near Matunga; no injuries reported

According to Central Railway officials, As overhead wires are shutdown owing to the derailment, local trains are operating with delays.
Three coaches of 11005 Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed at Matunga station in Mumbai.(Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times)
Three coaches of 11005 Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed at Matunga station in Mumbai.(Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 11:33 PM IST
Copy Link
Reported by Aroosa Ahmed | Written by Aryan Prakash

Three rear end coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near Matunga railway station at around 9:45 pm on Friday. No injury was reported in the incident, Central Railways chief public relation officer Shivaji Sutar said. 

According to the railway officials, prima facie the derailment took place due to signal passed at danger (SPAD) when it was red for the Gadgad Express that departed from platform no 7 and the Dadar-Puducherry Express that left from Platform No.5. Due to SPAD, the train hit the Express. The senior Central Railway officials said the preliminary probe said it was a human error. 

Due to the derailment, local train services were briefly suspended between the CSMT and Dadar railway station. As overhead wires are shutdown owing to the derailment, local trains on Central Railway are operating with delays.

Later, local train services resumed between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT)- Dadar on the slow railway line. Fast train services were still not operational.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai local train
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • In Lucknow also, the number of new cases went up to 10 against 6 a day before. (Pic for representation)

    New Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh cross100-mark after 34 days

    LUCKNOW: The number of fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 100-mark on Friday, after a gap of 34 days. On March 11, there were 117 new Covid cases and on March 12 the state had reported 90 new cases. Since then, new cases kept declining and touched a low of 14 on April 11. But in the past three days, there has been sharp rise. Only 2 patients recovered during the day.

  • Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

    Delhi Police probes complaint of against man posing as PMO official

    Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday said the authorities received a complaint regarding forgery, impersonation and identity fraud of an office bearer at the Prime Minister's Office. The Delhi top cop shared a screenshot of a mail with the sender having email address of initials PMO asking designer Kunal Merchant to design a table for PM Modi. The alleged mail also referred to a contact number which was blurred later.

  • The Pune Waste Warriors have conducted around 40 cleanliness drives at major chowks in the area such as Salunkhe Vihar road, Samvidhan chowk, Konarkpuram, Kausarbaug etc. (HT PHOTO)

    Zone 4 residents show the way, tell PMC to adopt chronic garbage spots

    The residents of zone 4, frustrated with the working of the Pune Municipal Corporation, have given a clarion call to the authorities to get their act together and adopt a chronic garbage spot in the area. For the past year, a group of volunteers working under the banner, Pune Waste Warriors' has been constantly complaining to the authorities about the garbage lying around in some of the main chowks of the area.

  • During trial when the defence lawyer weighed the contraband again in the court, it was found to be 207 grams, instead of 196 grams – 200 grams seized minus 4 grams removed in terms of two samples (SHUTTERSTOCK)

    NDPS court acquits Nigerian national due to faulty police probe

    Mumbai: A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court last week acquitted a Nigerian national prosecuted for alleged possession of 200 grams of cocaine in November 2017. The accused, 29-year-old Kedrick Odo Bartho, was arrested on November 11, 2017, from Andheri (west) purportedly with cocaine weighing 200 grams. A trap was set up and Bartho was searched in front of independent panch witnesses. Upon search, the police found the drugs with him.

  • North Indians amount to a substantial number of votes in Mumbai and are regarded as the second largest group after Maharashtrians. (HT PHOTO)

    North Indians living in Mumbai for generations are Mumbaikars: Devendra Fadnavis

    Mumbai: In a bid to woo north Indian voters ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that people from the community who have been living in Mumbai for the last three to four generations are now Mumbaikars. Fadnavis inaugurated the newly constructed Babu RN Singh Guest House, situated at Uttar Bharatiya Sangh Bhavan in Bandra East.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out