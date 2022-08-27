Locals oppose BMC’s decision to mark hawking zones in residential areas

Mumbai: Residents are up in arms against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to demarcate hawking zones in residential areas in the K (west) ward in Andheri (west). HT had on August 19 reported that the implementation of the BMC’s hawkers policy was stalled after corporators demanded their inclusion in the Town Vending Committee (TVC). A site in Seven Bungalows has, however, been earmarked as a hawking zone.

Opposing the BMC’s proposal, residents painted over wall markings declaring the space as hawking zones. MLA Bharati Lavekar too joined the residents. Residents claim that hawking zones in residential areas will not only deprive them of their daily walks and parking space but will also become a health hazard.

Zaffar Inamdar, a resident of the Panchratna building near Seven Bungalows, said that BMC has earmarked the Central Fisheries road, which is used by the society for parking, as a hawking zone, prompting arguments with hawkers over parking space. “Around 103 members from Karan society do not have parking facilities in their society. Where will they park their cars? On one hand, the BMC wants to charge us for parking on the street and then they declare the road as a hawking zone. This is mindless planning,” rued Inamdar.

Vipin Mishra, a resident of Jai Bharat apartments located off the Central Fisheries Road, said that the area of JP Road and Yari Road has been taken over by hawkers and pedestrians do not have space to walk. “This stretch of road on New Fisheries road is the only place where one can go for a bicycle ride or walks. Why should hawkers be introduced in an area which has always been hawker-free?” Mishra asked.

BMC has identified 21 roads in the ward, which includes Juhu, Andheri (west), Versova and Vile Parle (west), to declare hawking zones.

Vijay Ullal, a Yari Road resident, claimed that the residents were not taken into confidence before declaring the road a hawking zone. “The decision will lead to an increase in the number of illegal hawkers. It will just end up becoming a way of generating revenue for the police and BMC,” said Ullal.

A civic official from the K (West) ward said that the hawking proposal is not a final one. “It was done on a trial basis. The issue was also discussed in the assembly yesterday. The TVC will be formed again with corporators and the decision on this will be taken only after civic elections. There is no need for residents to panic,” the official said.

Another local Sanjeev Vyas said that the proposal has scared them. “Licensed stall owners operate even on Juhu beach and look at the mess they create. The hawkers will also attract stray animals and mosquitos, causing health hazards. Besides, we fear that they will make colonies and form new slums in the locality,” Vyas said.

Rohan Rathod, a former corporator of the area, has also voiced his objections in a letter to the civic body. “Footpaths are meant for pedestrians and not hawkers. Before finalising, we councillors should be included in the town vending committee so that we can submit objections on behalf of the residents as we are aware of the issues at the ground level,” Rathod said.

He further said that residents in K(west) ward at JP road, which has a 10-foot-wide footpath, have not objected to it being declared a hawking zone. “However, residents of Yari Road, Seven Bungalows and Juhu Versova Link Road have objected,” said Rathod, adding that the policy is on hold and it will be taken up after BMC elections.