Locks on doors, barricades on Covid coaches to stop patients from stepping out in Palghar

The Western Railway (WR) on Saturday evening locked four doors of an isolation coach and put up barricades near few coaches after the government railway police (GRP) complained of Covid patients roaming on platform-3 of the 23 coach Covid Express. The patients were even spotted purchasing eatables from food stalls but were prevented by the GRP, on patrolling duty.

A letter by the Dahanu Vaitarna Pravasi Sevabhavi Sanstha(DVPSS) on May 7, highlighted the lacunae in the way arrangements have been made for the patients.

At present, there are three patients admitted inside the Covid coach. Around five coaches are made available which will house 90 patients.

Senior inspector Yogesh Devre, Palghar GRP, said we found that the patients just open the door and take a stroll and even purchase food items from the food stalls. There are around 10-15 police personnel on patrolling duty, who stop them from stepping out. I have complained to the nodal officer Keshav Tarange and the station master,” said Devre.

A few relatives were also seen interacting with the patients and offering them home-cooked snacks, even as the Palghar Municipal Corporation are providing food and drinking water free of charge, said Devre.

“I have posted a few policemen on permanent duty before the Covid coaches to prevent patients stepping out,” said Devre.

On May 1, the WR parked a 23-car Covid care isolation train at platform 3 at Palghar station, which has a capacity to admit 415 patients.

Prathamesh Prabhutondulkar, a member of DVPSS, said, “The platform number 2 and 3 form an island with tracks on either side. While on one side the Covid coaches are parked on platform 3, on the other, local and express long-distance trains make a halt on platform 2, which is used by passengers on essential duties. Also, the patients admitted to isolation coaches share the same foot overbridge that is used by common non-infected people on essential duties. Hence it is a health risk for all, he added, in his letter to the WR.

