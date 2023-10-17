Loco pilot of goods train injured in stone pelting

Mumbai: A loco pilot of a goods train was injured after an unidentified miscreant allegedly pelted stones on the train between Vaitarna and Virar stations on Sunday. The Vasai Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case against the unidentified person and launched a manhunt for him.

According to the GRP officers, the goods train serial number UNGU-KTIG was travelling from Valsad in Gujarat towards Mumbai. The loco pilot of the train, Supriya Arvind Paroha, and assistant loco pilot, Shimbhu Dayal Meena, were on board the train when the incident occurred.

The train had crossed Vaitarna station at 7.55pm on Sunday when the accused threw the stone from a distance of 20 to 25 metres, an officer from Vasai GRP said, adding, “As the stone hit the glass of the train, it shattered. The stone then hit Meena in the neck. A few pieces of the glass also hit Meena. Paroha then called up the GRP officials and stopped the train at Vasai station where Meena was rushed to the nearby hospital.”

Based on the complaint of Paroha, the Vasai GRP has registered a case under section 152 of the Railway Act 1989 against the unknown person. “We are trying to zero in on the spot of the attack so that we can check the CCTVs of the nearby areas to find a suspect as he was standing close to the tracks waiting for the train to throw the stone,” the officer said. He added that Meena is stable and is undergoing treatment.

