Lone SSS MLA may become associate member of NCP

Mumbai Devendra Bhuyar, the lone MLA of Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Paksha, who defeated the then agriculture minister Anil Bonde in the last Assembly elections, has decided to become an associate member of the ruling NCP in the state Assembly. However, he may not officially join the party owing to the anti-defection law.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhuyar was recently expelled from the party following complaints from the members of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), a farmers’ outfit headed by Shetti.

Meanwhile, Shetti met the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday and requested him to remove his name from the list of 12 names recommended by the state government to be appointed as MLCs.

“Bhuyar has already filled up the form for becoming associate member of the NCP in the state Assembly. However, technically he will not be able to join the party because of the anti-defection law. The party is also not in favour of a by-election at this stage,” said a senior NCP leader, wishing not to be named.

Bhuyar denied joining the NCP. “I am yet to discuss the issue within the organisation in Amravati district. After deliberation, a decision will be taken. However, if NCP chief Sharad Pawar is coming to my district, then I will be going to meet him for his guidance,” Bhuyar told Hindustan Times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I came to know that the state government has recommended my name in the list of 12 candidates to be appointed as MLCs. The appointment has become a joke considering the allegations and counter allegations between Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government and BJP in this regard… Thus, please remove my name from the list,” Shetti said in his letter submitted to the governor on Friday.

Shetti said fields he works in are agriculture and cooperation and there are many policies that farmers are objecting to. “Hence, I found it morally improper to accept the MLC position,” he added.

On Tuesday, Shetti announced breaking its alliance with the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). “We took the decision after meeting office-bearers and workers. The MVA government has decided to work on a common minimum programme which is not being followed. We are also not included in policy decisions. Now it is time to inspect the works of MVA,” he said while making the announcement in Kolhapur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}