Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Look out circulars issued against directors of Talwalkars
mumbai news

Look out circulars issued against directors of Talwalkars

A senior EOW officer confirmed that look out circulars have been issued against directors and other office bearers of Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd (TBVFL) and Talwalkars Health Clubs Ltd
Talwalkars and its eight directors and some senior officers are facing two FIRs for allegedly defrauding Axis Bank and Laxmi Vilas Bank of 206 crore and 180 crore, respectively. The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has issued lookout circulars (LoCs) against eight directors and other top office bearers of Talwalkars (AFP)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 06:31 PM IST
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai

The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has issued lookout circulars (LoCs) against eight directors and other top office bearers of Talwalkars – India’s largest chain of gyms and health clubs, after registering two first information reports (FIRs) against them for allegedly duping two private banks of over 386 crore.

A senior EOW officer confirmed that LoCs have been issued against directors and other office bearers of Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd (TBVFL) and Talwalkars Health Clubs Ltd – Girish Talwalkar, Prashant Talwalkar, Vinayak Gawande, Anant Gawande, Harsh Bhatkar, Madhukar Talwalkar, Dinesh Rao and Girish Naik.

“In order to ensure that the accused do not flee the country (to avoid facing the investigation) we have got the LoCs issued against them. We would soon summon them for investigation and ascertain their role in the case. If no evidence is found against any accused during the investigation then his/her name would be dropped from the case in due course,” said a senior EOW officer.

Talwalkars and its eight directors and some senior officers are facing two FIRs for allegedly defrauding Axis Bank and Laxmi Vilas Bank of 206 crore and 180 crore, respectively.

RELATED STORIES

“The accused company had taken money from the private banks for one purpose but utilised the funds for some other purposes with fraudulent intent. This has clearly surfaced during the preliminary inquiry. We have registered fraud cases against the directors of the group and further investigation is on,” said Niket Kaushik, joint commissioner of police, EOW.

On being booked by the EOW, Prashant Talwalkar had said, “When the alleged irregularities took place, we had no access or control over the financial dealings of the company. We have conveyed our side of the entire matter to EOW officers. We have faith in the police and the judiciary. As the matter is sub-judice, I won’t be able to comment further.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP