Loudspeaker row: PIL seeks registration of sedition case against Raj Thackeray
Mumbai: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay high court seeking registration of a sedition case against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for trying to create hatred among Hindu-Muslims and creating a public nuisance by threatening that his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques across the state if mosques fail to remove loudspeakers, which are used for Azaans, by May 4.
The PIL, which has also sought to restrain Raj from organising press conferences over the Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeakers atop mosques row, is expected to come up for a hearing in the due course.
The PIL filed by Right To Information (RTI) activist Hemant Patil, through advocate RN Kachave, has pointed to recent public statements made by Raj wherein he had not only issued threats of party workers playing the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside the mosques but also made derogatory comments against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.
The petition states such controversial comments could result in a breach of peace between Hindus and Muslims and also incite NCP workers to stage protests across Maharashtra.
“Due to the said fact by the words spoken (by Thackeray), signs or by visible representation or otherwise brings, attempts to bring in hatred between Hindu and Muslim community at the instance of Thackeray,” reads the petition.
In light of this, the petition states that though an FIR was lodged by Aurangabad police against Raj booking him under sections 153 (causing provocation with an intent to cause riot), 116 (abetment of offence) and 117 (abetment of offence committed by more than 10 people) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he (Patil) had written to the commissioner of police and the senior inspector to register a case of sedition against the MNS chief.
However, as neither had taken any action hence he approached the high court.
Recently, the home minister had also hinted at initiating action against Thackeray as his statement on the removal of loudspeakers was aimed at creating a divide in society. The petition is expected to come up for hearing in due course.
‘17-year-old has sufficient understanding to consent to sex’: HC grants bail to accused
Observing that a 17-year-old college student had sufficient understanding to consent to a sexual relationship, the Bombay high court recently granted bail to the girl's uncle, who has been accused of raping her thrice in 2019 and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint filed by the minor's mother. The HC said that the accused was in jail since March 2019 and charges were not framed.
Maha-Metro now hopes to complete the 33.1 km route in Pune by March 2023
PUNE After the launch of two priority routes – Vanaz to Garware college (4.91 km) and Pimpri to Phugewadi (7.03 km) in the first phase of the metro, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) is expecting to complete the 33.1 km route by March 31, 2023. While the deadline projected earlier was December 2022, the work was delayed by the pandemic and extended by three more months.
Now, road safety cell at Pune varsity, 950 affiliated colleges
PUNE To create road safety awareness at a young age, Savitribai Phule Pune University, along with Pune Regional Transport Office will start road safety cell on campus and at 950 colleges affiliated with SPPU in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar. Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde, Sunil Dhapte former director of SIUD Yashada Pune and other dignitaries were also present at the event.
Pune police register two child pornography cases
Seven phone numbers and email addresses landed on the Pimpri-Chinchwad police's radar after the National Crime Records Bureau flagged them off for sharing and uploading child pornography on web platforms. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police received the information from NCRB's cyber tipline facility for the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children. The information was relayed to the local police by the nodal officer for child pornography/rape/gangrape/obscene content hotline of Maharashtra cyber in Mumbai.
Dudhwa elephant dies of sudden illness
An around 50-year-old camp elephant of Dudhwa National Park, Mithun aka Mitthu, died following a sudden illness at the base camp of Dudhwa here on Thursday, said field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Sanjay Kumar Pathak. During the recent health camps organised for Dudhwa camp elephants from April 19 to April 21, Mithun as well as other 23 camp elephants were examined by the experts from Assam.
