LPG ‘shortage’ sparks long queues outside gas agencies in Navi Mumbai, hotels switch to other fuels

NAVI MUMBAI: Even as state-run oil companies and LPG distributors maintain that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders due to the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran, domestic consumers across Navi Mumbai and Panvel are complaining of delays in delivery and queuing up outside gas agencies from the early hours in the morning while restaurants are trimming menus and switching to alternative fuels to weather the crisis.

“The government tells us not to believe rumours, but the reality is different,” Pratima Dhekane told Hindustan Times, waiting in a queue outside a gas agency in New Panvel.

Dekhane had been queueing up outside the agency for four days, she said, hoping to get a refill cylinder.

“On Tuesday, we were told to arrive here by 8am the next day. But when we came on Wednesday morning, we were told that gas had run out at 6am. The supply department must investigate who is getting our allotted cylinders,” she said.

Turbhe village resident Pradeep Kumar said he had been waiting for a refill in a queue outside a gas agency in Sanpada since 8am on Thursday.

“I haven’t eaten anything since morning and still haven’t got a cylinder,” Kumar told HT around noon, frustrated that latecomers were sometimes being served first. “We are unable to book cylinders and we are not even getting cylinders in the black market.”

Koparkhairane resident Mushaid Shah said he secured a refill in Vashi only after a three-hour wait. “Normally we can get a cylinder from a local supplier for ₹1,250– ₹1,300, but now, even they do not have stock,” he said.

Distributors, however, said that LPG supplies were normal and blamed panic buying for the unusually high footfall outside gas agencies.

“There is no shortage of LPG cylinders,” said Satyavan Dashrath Gangav from a Vashi-based gas agency. “But once people see long queues outside the agency, more consumers start coming. Even people who already have two cylinders are waiting in queue. Because of that, the waiting time increases.”

Eateries under strain

The LPG crisis has heavily impacted Navi Mumbai’s 2,000-2,500 eateries, with industry representatives reporting over 20 temporary closures across the Navi Mumbai–Raigad region. Roughly 80% of the eateries which rely on commercial LPG are deeply affected while the 20% who use Piped Natural Gas (PNG) — typically larger establishments — are also facing uncertainty, hoteliers said.

Shyam N Shetty, Senior Vice President of the Federation of Hotel-Restaurant Associations of Maharashtra, said restaurants equipped with pipe gas supply were deeply worried following a recent email from Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL).

“MGL has issued a precautionary advisory warning that geopolitical crises affecting LNG imports could lead to a partial or total stoppage of gas supply to commercial units,” Shetty said. “They’ve advised us to have alternative fuels like induction or electricity ready. We are deeply concerned about how we will sustain operations if piped supply is cut.”

Smaller restaurants were already exploring charcoal stoves to protect workers’ livelihoods, Shetty said.

Vashi-based hotelier Ravi K said businesses were surviving on 2-3 days of backup stock.

“We had some cylinders in our own stock, so we have been running the business using those. So far, there has not been a complete shutdown, but the gas shortage is clearly affecting us. If we do not get cylinders soon, we will have no option but to close,” he said.

Sanpada-based restaurant owner Kumar S echoed Ravi K, saying, “We have not received a cylinder for the last 3-4 days... If we don’t get a cylinder today, we will have to shut the restaurant from tomorrow.”

Sangeeta Bhadoria, who owns Nerul’s Ashish Bhojnalay, said they too had been waiting for a refill for two days. “This is our livelihood. If the supply stops for a month or two, how will we survive?”

Spooked by rumours of LPG cylinders selling for ₹5,000-8,000 each, the restaurant has started using a coal-fired stove. “We are somehow managing,” said Bhadoria.

Along similar lines, the owner of Turbhe’s Jagdamba Hotel said they had switched to wood-fired stoves.

“We were unable to get a refill for four days. So we had no option,” he said. “Earlier we used to get a cylinder for ₹1,700–1,800. Now some are asking for ₹2,500–3,000. If this continues, we may have to shut the hotel and send our staff on leave.”

Distributors linked the disruption in commercial LPG supplies to refilling delays at the Uran LPG bottling plant.