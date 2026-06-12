Mumbai: The Jalasar gram panchayat in Palghar district has sealed a ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant set up by infrastructure firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for allegedly operating without the necessary permissions from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). L&T’s RMC plant sealed over pollution concerns

The plant was established by L&T in Jalasar village in the Saphale area around two years ago, to facilitate construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor. L&T was awarded the contract for construction of this rail corridor, which passes through 73 villages in Palghar district including 21 villages in the Vasai-Virar region.

Local residents began complaining about dust and air pollution from the plant after it became operational, and a local group known as ‘Agri Sena’ also lodged complaints with the revenue department. The Agri Sena recently filed an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, and the response to the plea indicated the plant lacked the necessary permissions from the MPCB, residents noted.

Based on the RTI response, the Jalasar Gram Panchayat revoked the no objection certificate it had granted for the plant. Palghar Tehsildar Ramesh Shendge confirmed the plant had been sealed earlier this week, though work on the bullet train project had not been stalled.

“The company had not obtained the required permissions from the Pollution Control Board. So, we have sealed the plant. We will resubmit the proposal seeking permission to the collector shortly,” he said.

Agri Sena leader Kailash Patil said they were not opposed to infrastructure development but it should not happen at the cost of farmers. “Farmers gave up their land for the project. Their voices should be heard,” he said.

Palghar Collector Indu Rani Jakhar said though the gram panchayat had raised certain concerns regarding the project and revoked the NOC, as per applicable government resolutions and legal provisions, an NOC once granted cannot be unilaterally withdrawn.

“Any action relating to statutory permissions, environmental compliance, or regulatory violations falls within the jurisdiction of the competent authorities concerned and will be dealt with as per provisions of the law,” Jakhar said.

Santosh Soni, who represents the administration department of L&T, did not respond to calls and messages from HT seeking comment.