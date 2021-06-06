‘Lust for power amid a pandemic will lead to...’: Thackeray’s veiled dig at BJP

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in an oblique reference to former alliance partners Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said on Saturday that hunger for power amid an ongoing pandemic has the potential to lead to anarchy.

Thackeray said that he is responsible for protecting the people of the state and people who voted for him from the Covid-19 pandemic or else him being in power is futile. “If people who voted for me do not survive the Covid- 19 pandemic, what is the use of power? Acting with lust for power amid Covid-19 will lead to anarchy,” Thackeray, who did not name the opposition party, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Thackeray led the charge as Maharashtra saw a large number of daily deaths and cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

Thackeray made these statements during an online interaction organised by Marathi daily Loksatta. Thackeray said people will not forgive him if he did not provide clarity to the people on why he should be in power.

Thackeray also said that his entry into politics was due to his father and he was never politically inclined. He also said that the dream of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray, which was to see a 'Sena worker' elected as the chief minister of the state is "yet to be fulfilled".

“I was never politically inclined. I came into politics to help my father. A pandemic after 100 years happened during my tenure as chief minister. I have never shied away from responsibility. I am doing what I can to the best of my ability,” Thackeray said.

Speaking of chances of a revival of an alliance with the BJP, the chief minister said that following the demise of BJP leaders Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde a trust deficit arose between both parties. Thackeray also said that his current alliance partners Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) treat him with respect and also highlighted that there were differences between these alliance partners in the beginning.

“The BJP is now Delhi-centric. In an alliance, there has to be openness to air differences and resolve them. My new allies (the NCP and Congress) treat me with respect. The MVA is an alliance where we had differences, so we are more open now,” Thackeray further added.