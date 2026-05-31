MUMBAI: A 36-year-old luxury car dealer has been arrested for allegedly possessing a .32 bore pistol using forged documents, officials said on Saturday. Luxury car dealer held with illegal gun

The accused, Faiz Adenwala, was found carrying the weapon during a search conducted on May 6 following a tip-off, police said. Though he claimed to possess a valid arms licence issued in Nagaland, investigators found that he had allegedly submitted a fake police clearance certificate while renewing the licence and had failed to inform local police about possessing the weapon in Mumbai.

“After due inquiry and communication with Nagaland authorities, we arrested him,” said a police officer.

Adenwala told police he dealt in luxury cars and needed the weapon due to threats from rivals, officials said.

He has been booked under sections related to forgery and use of forged documents under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

“We arrested him on Friday and produced him before the Bandra court on Saturday, which remanded him in police custody till June 2,” said Mohit Kumar Garg, DCP, Zone IX.

Adenwala was earlier booked by the Worli police in December 2025 after a video surfaced allegedly showing a Lamborghini Urus being driven at 250 kmph on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, where the speed limit is 80 kmph. Police later found that the vehicle belonged to a businessman from Ahmedabad.