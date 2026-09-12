‘Made fake PMO ID using ChatGPT’: Confesses Rohan Parikh after his arrest over security breach at PM event venue

MUMBAI: Five days after 24-year-old businessman Rohan Parikh was arrested for using a fake Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) identity card to gain entry to Jio World Plaza in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), police officers told the Magistrate court on Friday that he had confessed to fabricating the credentials using ChatGPT.

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The incident occurred a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest 2026 at the adjacent Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

According to the police remand application, Parikh allegedly admitted to creating the fake PMO identity card and related official documents using ChatGPT since 2025. Police told the court that he did so “to elevate his social standing and boost his self-esteem within his family and social circles and also to impress them.”

Parikh and his associate, Dilip Kunde, 49, a former Army personnel, were arrested following the security breach at Jio World Plaza. Investigators are now examining whether the forged credentials were used at any other locations to gain access or using it for special privileges.

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{{^usCountry}} A search of Parikh’s residence in Khar allegedly led to the recovery of several forged English-language documents linked to the PMO. Investigators also examined his mobile phone and found searches connected with drafting PMO correspondence, the court was told. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A search of Parikh’s residence in Khar allegedly led to the recovery of several forged English-language documents linked to the PMO. Investigators also examined his mobile phone and found searches connected with drafting PMO correspondence, the court was told. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident came to light on September 7, when Parikh arrived at the mall at around 4.50 pm with Kunde and a third associate, who is currently absconding. Security arrangements had already been tightened ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit the following day.

Security personnel reportedly stopped the group after noticing that Kunde was carrying a revolver. During the ensuing argument, Parikh claimed to be a PMO official and produced a digital identity card. The card was subsequently found to be fake.

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Despite the confrontation, the three men briefly entered the mall, where they purchased a perfume and a wallet, before leaving. Investigators used CCTV footage and details of the group’s vehicle to trace Parikh to Khar. Kunde was arrested separately. Kunde, a retired Army man from Nashik, told investigators that the revolver was his personal weapon and that he used it commercially while working as Parikh’s bodyguard.

Police noted that the firearm’s licence was issued for Nashik Rural. Officers, however, said the incident had no link to Prime Minister Modi’s programme, despite the initial concern over its proximity to the venue of the scheduled inauguration.

The investigation had earlier taken an unexpected turn after Parikh’s lawyers claimed that he himself may have been duped into believing he had a connection with the PMO.

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The defence told the court that a person using the name Tarun Gupta or Tarun Kapoor had contacted Parikh in 2024, offering him an advisory role on defence policy. According to the defence, the person sent Parikh an offer letter, a digital identity card and correspondence purportedly signed by the Prime Minister.

Investigators said they had found no evidence supporting the claimed appointment or the purported communications. Police are examining whether Parikh’s explanation is genuine or whether it was intended to conceal the actual reason for creating or possessing the forged credentials.

Parikh, a Khar resident and share broker, studied in London and has a background in mathematics and science. Police had earlier said they were also examining his interest in drone technology as a possible link in the investigation.

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Court sends both accused to judicial custody

On Friday, police sought further custody of Parikh and Kunde, citing the need to examine seized electronic devices, investigate whether the forged credentials had been used elsewhere and trace the absconding accused.

The duo’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, opposed the request, arguing that the men had already admitted to preparing the documents themselves and that their phones, laptop and other material had already been seized.

The court held that the grounds cited by the police did not justify further custody and sent both men to 14-day judicial custody.

Parikh and Kunde have since moved bail applications, arguing that their continued detention serves no purpose. The prosecution has been directed to file its reply to the bail applications by September 17.