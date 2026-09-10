Youth held for security breach at PM event venue wanted to impress family

MUMBAI: The 24-year-old who breached security at the Jio World Plaza on Monday, a day before the Prime Minister was to address the 7th Global Fintech Fest at the Jio World Centre, had faked an identity card purportedly issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to impress his family. Mumbai: Police arrest Rohan Parekh, 24, left masked, masked, and Dilip Raja Kunde, 49, right masked, after they allegedly forced entry into a shopping mall in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) while carrying a firearm, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI09_08_2026_000382B) (PTI)

Police arrested Rohan Parekh and his bodyguard, Dilip Kunde, 49, after Parekh flashed the ‘identity card’ to help his armed bodyguard gain entry to the Jio World Plaza at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The ruse didn’t work and his bodyguard was stopped as he was carrying a weapon.

BKC police picked up Parekh from his home on 12th Road in Khar on Monday night. “We think he wanted to impress his family by forging the identity card. The family owns a leading stock broking firm that has an office in Poonam Chambers in Worli,” said a police officer.

Parekh claims he was given the identity card by an individual who claimed he was a central government officer. “He claimed he was contacted by a certain Tarun Kapoor, who had asked him if he would work on defence policy. We have found no emails from any Tarun Kapoor nor any WhatsApp communication, as Parekh has claimed,” said an officer with the Crime Branch investigating the case.

Police said Kunde’s claim that he was part of the Special Protection Group (SPG) in charge of VVIP security is false. “The SPG found Parekh’s identity card fake and also the claim that his bodyguard worked with the SPG,” said the police officer.

Parekh, who worked as an executive in his family’s stock broking firm, has a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and finance from City St George’s University of London. He has also studied at Blundell’s School in the UK, said the officer.

On Monday, Parekh had spent ₹7 lakh while shopping at the Jio World Plaza. “He picked up a hand-bag worth ₹5.5 lakh and a wallet worth ₹1.5, which we think he purchased for his fiancee,” said the officer.

Police are also looking for Worli resident Prathamesh Bagul, 26, who worked in Parekh’s office.