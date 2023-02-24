Madh-Versova Bridge gets CRZ nod

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCMZA) on Thursday accorded coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearance for a cable-stayed over the Versova Creek, connecting Madh Island to Versova in the western suburbs.

The project is expected to cut down travel distance and time between the two locations from the current 22kms and 1.5 hours, to just 1.5kms and 10 minutes. At present, the only connectivity between the two locations is via ferry, that carries people and two-wheelers.

“This important development is approved in today’s MCZMA meeting, according to our consultant who was present there,” confirmed P Velarasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects).

“It will be a useful link to cater to locals as well as fisher communities nearby. Proposed connectivity will reduce CO2 emission by almost 93% hence, it is beneficial for long term environment concerns,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had said earlier, in a note submitted to the forest department in 2021, while seeking permission to clear an acre of mangroves for the project.

The project is part of a series of vehicular bridges proposed in the north-west suburbs, meant to improve connectivity between Andheri, Madh, Borivali and Gorai region.

With the BMC in the process of constructing the Coastal Road from Marine Drive to the existing Bandra Worli Sea Link, and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) constructing Sea-link from Bandra to Versova, these bridges are meant to act as “missing links”. They will augment the efficiency of these new arterial roads to provide uninterrupted connectivity along the city’s west coast, from the Madh-Manori area right up to Kandivali.

The other links include bridges connecting Marve-Manori, another running across Oshiwara River & Malad creek, yet another over the Ramchander Nalla in Malad, a bridge from Lagoon Road to Infinity Mall and widening of an existing bridge at Dharivali village over Madh Creek.

