Maha aiming for 24x7 inoculation, says CM

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the state plans to conduct the Covid-19 inoculation drive around-the-clock once they start getting a regular supply of vaccine doses as he wants to immunise the entire population at the earliest. Thackeray said manufacturing companies have informed the state that production will start augmenting from June and subsequently, supply will improve.

Maharashtra is facing a shortage of doses and has suspended the drive for the 18-44 age group. It is the state most affected by the pandemic, with over 5.57 million cases. “We are hoping, from what has come from discussion with manufacturing firms, that production will start increasing from June. As soon as supply of vaccine doses becomes regular, we will vaccinate around-the-clock. I want to immunise the entire population at the earliest and have planned things accordingly,” the chief minister said.

He was addressing a virtual meeting of expert doctors from the state task force, which was organised considering the expected third wave that may threaten children. He said the state is pursuing the issue of supply and was ready to make a one-time payment for 120 million doses to cover the 60 million population in the 18-44 age group.

After the Central government changed the vaccination policy and put the onus on vaccinating those from the 18-44 age group on the states, Maharashtra started vaccination for the group from May 1, but was forced to suspend owing to shortage of vaccine doses.

It has also floated an express of interest (EOI) on May 17 to procure 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Food and Drug Administration, and are being manufactured in other countries. Its closing has been extended to May 25, following no response from the bidders till May 20.

The chief minister said there are concerns over the third wave, but there is no need to panic. “The first wave hit senior citizens, the second one targeted youth and now children are said to be under threat in the third wave, if it comes. We need to concentrate on vaccinating those under 18 years of age, but there is not enough guidance by the Centre on which of the vaccines can be used. Clinical trials are going on at some places and when an advisory will be issued by the Centre it will also be implemented. Till then there is no need to panic even if there are concerns. Follow all the instructions from the expert doctors and share them with others as well,” Thackeray said.

On Sunday, the state vaccinated 40,756 beneficiaries. It has inoculated 20,764,041 beneficiaries until May 23.