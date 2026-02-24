Maha attracted ₹91,337-crore FDI in 1st half of FY 2025-26: Governor

Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday said the state has consolidated its position as India’s leading industrial state, contributing over 13.5% to the national GDP and emerging as the country’s top destination for foreign direct investment (FDI). Mumbai, India - Feb. 23, 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis welcome Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, during the first day Budget Assembly session at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 23, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Addressing the joint sitting of both houses of the state legislature at the start of the budget session, the governor said the state received ₹1,64,875 crore in FDI in 2024–25, the highest in the country, accounting for 39% of the country’s total inflows. “In the first half of 2025–26 alone, Maharashtra attracted ₹91,337 crore in FDI,” he revealed.

Beginning his speech in Marathi, Devvrat paid tribute to Rajmata Jijau, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bhagwan Birsa Munda and other social reformers, stating that their ideals continue to guide the government’s policies. Later, he completed the entire speech in Hindi.

Highlighting major investment commitments, he said the state signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹30 lakh crore with companies from 18 countries at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026. These agreements are expected to create around four million jobs, he added.

The governor outlined the state government’s long-term development roadmap under ‘Viksit Maharashtra – 2047’, supported by a newly formed vision management unit aimed at transforming the state into a ₹5 trillion economy by 2047. “The Maharashtra Industry, Investment and Services Policy – 2025, covering the period from 2026–2030, was also introduced with a target investment of ₹70.5 lakh crore and the creation of 50 lakh (5 million) direct jobs,” he added.

In a push to strengthen the innovation ecosystem, the state government has rolled out the Maharashtra Startup, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Policy 2025, he said. The policy aims to nurture 125,000 entrepreneurs and support 50,000 start-ups over the next five years, positioning the state as a global entrepreneurship hub, he added.

Devvrat also noted that Maharashtra ranked first in the Export Preparedness Index 2024 released by NITI Aayog in January 2026. To mobilise infrastructure funding, the government has approved the establishment of Maha InvIT (Infrastructure Investment Trust). Selected projects from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) will be transferred to the trust to raise funds from private and public investors. “The move will help reduce the state’s debt burden while ensuring steady investment in developing new infrastructure,” he said.

To further boost connectivity and maritime development, the governor said that the state has approved the extension of the Samruddhi Expressway to the proposed Vadhvan Port in Palghar district and to districts in eastern Vidarbha. “Additionally, MoUs worth approximately ₹56,000 crore were signed during India Maritime Week 2025 in October, aimed at strengthening port development and shipbuilding,” he reiterated.