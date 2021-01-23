IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to Netaji on birth anniversary
mumbai news

Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to Netaji on birth anniversary

Thackeray paid floral tributes to the founder of the Indian National Army at 'Matoshree', his private residence in suburban Bandra here.
PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray paid his respect to freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Saturday. (Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.

Thackeray paid floral tributes to the founder of the Indian National Army at 'Matoshree', his private residence in suburban Bandra here.

State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said Netaji's heroic acts are always an inspiration to Indians.

"Gandhiji's and Bose's ideals for freedom were two sides of the same coin," he said in a statement.

The central government has decided to observe January 23 as "Parakram Diwas" to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose, who was born on this day in 1897.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP