Maha forms divisional committees to regulate school fees

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has appointed divisional committees headed by retired judges to regulate school fees and address parents’ complaints across four regions, including Mumbai, thereby meeting a key requirement under the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011.

The committees are expected to look into complaints about excessive fee hikes and ensure that schools comply with government rules. (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The law mandates that every division in the state establish a Divisional Fee Regulatory Committee (DFRC). These committees had not been formed after the previous government’s term ended in 2024. As a result, several complaints related to private school fees were pending with the offices of the deputy directors of education.

With the new appointments, the state government aims to clear the backlog and bring better regulation of fee structures in private schools across the state, officials said.

The committees are expected to look into complaints about excessive fee hikes and ensure that schools comply with government rules. They would also help increase transparency into how schools set their fees, officials added.

For Mumbai, retired district judge M S Gupta has been appointed as the DFRC chairman. The divisional deputy director of education for Mumbai will serve as the ex-officio member-secretary. In Pune, the committee will be headed by retired district judge S S Gulhane, with the divisional deputy director of education for Pune serving as member-secretary.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Similarly, in Nagpur, retired district judge OP Jaiswal has been named chairman, with the divisional deputy director of education for Nagpur as the member-secretary. For the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, retired district judge KR Devsarkar will head the committee, and the divisional deputy director of education there will serve as member-secretary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, in Nagpur, retired district judge OP Jaiswal has been named chairman, with the divisional deputy director of education for Nagpur as the member-secretary. For the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, retired district judge KR Devsarkar will head the committee, and the divisional deputy director of education there will serve as member-secretary. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In addition to the DFRCs, the government has established a revision committee at the state level. This committee will be chaired by retired high court judge MG Gaikwad. The joint director of education (secondary and higher secondary) for Pune will serve as the ex-officio member-secretary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition to the DFRCs, the government has established a revision committee at the state level. This committee will be chaired by retired high court judge MG Gaikwad. The joint director of education (secondary and higher secondary) for Pune will serve as the ex-officio member-secretary. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON