Maharashtra logs 4,004 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths; Mumbai sees 2,087 fresh infections
On Saturday, as many as 3,883 people in the state tested positive. The daily caseload was more than 4,000 on June 15, 16 and 17 as well.
Published on Jun 19, 2022 08:21 PM IST
Maharashtra logged more than 4,000 fresh Covid-19 infections for the fourth time this week, with as many as 4,004 people testing positive on Sunday, a bulletin from the state government's health department showed. With this, Maharashtra's cumulative infection tally has risen to 7,935,949, according to the bulletin.
A day ago, the state logged 3,883 new cases and two related fatalities. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the daily caseload stood at 4,024, 4,255 and 4,165, respectively. The daily death toll for the respective days was recorded at two, three and three.
