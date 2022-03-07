Maha mulls bill to compensate farmers during land acquisition

Mumbai: Maharashtra industries minister Subhash Desai on Monday said that the state is planning amendments to relevant laws to protect the rights of original landowners during land acquisition. The state’s proposed legislation envisages giving 50 percent of compensation to the original landowners if the transaction takes place after land acquisition notification was issued and if there is a difference in the ready reckoner rate and the final compensation paid to them.

Desai said that as big-ticket projects are announced, investors purchase the land and original owners -- mostly farmers -- do not get adequate benefits because they sell it at a lower amount before the compensation is announced.

The issue was brought to my attention by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, following which various departments, including Urban Development, Revenue and Industries discussed the amendment, he said.

Replying to a calling attention motion in the legislative council, Desai said that the process between the notification of land acquisition and final compensation takes two to three years.

“During that period, some people give a small amount to farmers and take their land. The final compensation is four times the [ready-reckoner] rates. These investors benefit, while farmers are deprived,” he said.

“There should not be a change in ownership between the notification of land acquisition and final compensation. If there is a change in the ready reckoner rate and final compensation given, then the original owner must get 50 percent of the compensation,” he added.

Legislator Jayant Patil had raised the calling attention motion over various major projects in Raigad district allegedly leading to environmental issues, displacement of locals, poor compensation for land, etc.

Patil listed projects like Bulk Drug Park and Virar-Alibaug multimodal corridor (VAMC).

Desai said that the multimodal corridor will become a boon for Raigad as it would provide better connectivity, and it would also help the cargo traffic from Jawahar Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

The land acquisition for VAMC has not commenced yet and the state would provide better rates, Desai said.

“For the Bulk Drug Park, there will be no displacement of locals as we have selected areas where there are no villages. The project is important for the state and the country as it would reduce our dependence on China for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API),” he added.

Vinod Sampat, a legal expert, called the idea of such legislation a populist one. “The minister’s proposal is very illogical and seems a populist move because once a transaction is done, the previous owner cannot enjoy any benefits from it. In this case, if a farmer or any owner is selling land, it is at his free will, and it is not forced on him,” Sampat said, adding that it would have to be seen how the bill is worded when it is tabled.

