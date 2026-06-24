Maha saw 8.8% rise in rape cases in 2025

Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded a steep 8.85% rise in rape cases in 2025 compared to the previous year, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the legislative assembly on Tuesday. Cases of atrocities against children and cyber crime cases also increased sharply in 2025 compared to 2024, according to the information by the chief minister in a written response to the assembly.

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“Higher number of registered cases does not necessarily indicate a rise in crime, but reflect better policing, improved e-FIR facilities and increased awareness among women to report offences,” Fadnavis said in the reply.

According to data provided by the chief minister, Maharashtra saw 8,643 rape cases against women in 2025 compared to 7,940 cases in 2024, while cases of atrocities against children increased by 482 in 2025 compared to the previous year.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2024, released in April 2026, recorded 47,954 cases of crimes against women across Maharashtra, placing the state second in the country in terms of registered cases.

In the Kolhapur police range, 2,362 crimes against women and 4,485 molestation cases were registered in 2024 and 2025. Ahmednagar district recorded 641 cases of atrocities against minor girls from 2022-25, while 41 such cases were recorded in the district from January till March this year.

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{{^usCountry}} Immediate legal action was taken in serious cases involving crimes against children, the chief minister said. In the 2024 Badlapur sexual assault case, where two minor girls were molested in the school premises, a charge sheet was filed in court on February 28, 2026, while in another case of sexual assault on a minor girl in Nasrapur, Pune district, a charge sheet was filed on May 16, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Immediate legal action was taken in serious cases involving crimes against children, the chief minister said. In the 2024 Badlapur sexual assault case, where two minor girls were molested in the school premises, a charge sheet was filed in court on February 28, 2026, while in another case of sexual assault on a minor girl in Nasrapur, Pune district, a charge sheet was filed on May 16, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have set up a dedicated women and child crime prevention department under an Additional Director General of Police. Separate investigation teams have been created in all police units. Dedicated 51 Bharosa Cells for handling cases related to crimes against women have also been established,” Fadnavis said in the reply.

In another written reply, the chief minister admitted to a sharp rise in instances of cyber fraud, with 10,505 cases registered between 2025 and May 2026, leading to the arrest of 2,379 accused. Numerous people, especially senior citizens, were targeted via digital arrest, fake investment schemes, phishing links, hidden application files and other online fraud methods, Fadnavis said.

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According to the information provided by the chief minister, in 2025, Mumbai witnessed 4,825 cyber fraud cases, leading to 1,410 arrests. The total defrauded amount was ₹1,031 crore, of which ₹110 crore had been frozen. Pune recorded 536 cyber fraud cases between January and May 2026, involving losses of around ₹200 crore; 17 of the cases pertained to fake messages and application files, including threats to suspend gas connections, involving fraud worth ₹88 lakh.

In Ahilyanagar district, 5,141 complaints were received in 2025 regarding digital arrest frauds, share trading frauds, hotel rating scams and malicious files. The total defrauded amount was estimated at ₹37.76 crore, of which ₹7.02 crore was frozen by authorities.

In a major case in Kopargaon, a retired government employee was allegedly duped of ₹87.30 lakh in a digital arrest fraud from January 12-19, 2026. Police arrested one accused and filed a chargesheet. Out of the stolen amount, ₹78.63 lakh was frozen, and ₹42.18 lakh was returned to the victim following court orders.

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In another major case, a 62-year-old Kalamboli resident was cheated of ₹1.54 crore via digital arrest fraud. Following the registration of a case at the Kalamboli police station, four accused were arrested and a charge sheet was filed in June 2026.